A motion to release records to the defense in the Leslie Chance murder trial was granted by a Kern County Superior Court Judge Maral Injejikian Wednesday morning.
The records could prove helpful to the defense's argument in Chance's upcoming trial in October, according to Tony Lidgett, Chance's court-appointed attorney. He could not specifically discuss what the records were, as there is a gag order in the case.
Deputy District Attorney Art Norris did not object to Lidgett receiving the records.
Chance, 52, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her husband, Todd Chance, 45. Prosecutors say the couple drove on the morning of Aug. 25, 2013, to the area of Noriega Road near Enos Lane, where Chance is alleged to have shot and killed her husband. Prosecutors say she abandoned the car in a nearby neighborhood and returned home by taxi and on foot.
Chance was first arrested days after her husband's body was found, but was released days later when prosecutors requested further inquiry from investigators with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. She was arrested again in December 2016.
Chance, who was principal at Fairview Elementary School during the time of the shooting, was expected to receive around $250,000 from her husband's life insurance policies, according to court documents.
A mistrial was declared in Chance's first murder trial after her previous court-ordered attorney, Paul Cadman, had to excuse himself from his service due to a conflict. Lidgett was appointed to represent Chance by the Indigent Defense Program in July.
If convicted, Chance could face life in prison. She will appear in court for a readiness hearing Oct. 11, and her trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 21. Both Lidgett and Norris said they are not expecting any more delays in the case.
