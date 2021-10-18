Judge J. Eric Bradshaw selected as next assistant presiding judge

Judge J. Eric Bradshaw has been unanimously selected as the next assistant presiding judge of Kern County Superior Court, it was announced Monday.
He will serve under Presiding Judge Colette Humphrey, assuming his new duties on Jan. 1.
“Judge Bradshaw is an experienced jurist who has demonstrated his leadership ability during the past 12 years he has served on the bench,” Humphrey said in a statement. “He has experience in many different assignments including both criminal and civil divisions, which will serve him well as he takes a leadership position with the court.”
Bradshaw was born and raised in Bakersfield, and was a partner in the Noriega and Bradshaw law firm from 1992 to 2008. He was appointed to the Superior Court in 2008 and has adjudicated a variety of cases.
“Over the past 12 plus years, I have had the good fortune of serving among a group of excellent judicial officers, with a talented, hard-working court executive team and staff," he said in a statement. "I have enjoyed working with the lawyers in this community all my professional life. I look forward to this new role and challenge with some degree of humility, mindful of the Kern County Superior Court’s tradition of quality leadership.”