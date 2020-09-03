Veteran criminal defense attorney David Torres sometimes marveled that a progressive maverick like Kern County Superior Court Judge Frank Hoover was ever elevated to the bench in a county where staunch law-and-order judges were the norm.
"I often wondered whether Judge Hoover’s presence in Kern County was by way of thoughtful and humane liberal gods from the future who decided to send one of their good sons to the past to provide a modicum of justice in a county dominated by conservatives," Torres mused.
Hoover, who grew up in Bakersfield and worked as both a prosecutor and a defense attorney before pioneering a different kind of justice as a judge in Kern County, died Aug. 28 at his home in Carlsbad. He was 72.
"Judge Hoover was a legend in the legal community," said longtime Bakersfield defense attorney H.A. Sala.
"He understood the immense power of a judge but never abused that power," Sala said. "He was compassionate and respectful towards all who appeared before him."
Sala recalled that Hoover would occasionally speak Spanish to Latino witnesses to reduce the anxiety of appearing in court.
"Judge Hoover was a champion of justice," Sala said. "He will be missed."
Born Dec. 11, 1947, Hoover attended North High School in Oildale, where he graduated in 1965. After completing his undergraduate work at UC Santa Barbara, Hoover studied law at UCLA. He graduated from law school in 1972.
"Frank fell in love — head over heels in love — with his wife of 53 years, Connie, when they were in high school," Hoover's longtime friend Dexter Godbey wrote in a family obituary. "And it never stopped. If Frank was a tornado spinning through life at breakneck speed, Connie is a sweet, calm summer breeze. She was Frank’s beloved anchor, reality check and point of reference for all the beautiful years they shared."
After working as a prosecutor for about five years in the Kern County District Attorney's Office, Hoover left to open his own criminal defense practice. He was still young, not yet 35, when he was appointed to the position of judge.
According Jon Hoover, Judge Hoover's son, his father had a friend who had struggled mightily with alcohol and drugs.
"This friend was one of the smartest people my dad had ever met," Jon Hoover recalled.
And yet, this brilliant man couldn't seem to break his addiction.
"That's when my dad said, 'Wait. This is an illness. This person isn't a criminal.'"
It was that awakening, the realization that the criminal justice system in America was condemning untold numbers of drug users to prisons that inspired Hoover to bring one of the first drug courts in the country to Kern County in 1993.
"Drug court is probably his greatest legacy," said attorney Randall Dickow, the retired director of the Kern County Bar Association's Indigent Defense Program.
"He started it, maintained it despite opposition," Dickow said of Hoover. "It worked. There are countless people who went through drug court who succeeded and went on to be productive members of our society."
Sure, there was opposition. Dickow remembers a few judges disparaging Hoover as "that liberal, coddling judge."
But Hoover was insistent that defendants who appeared in drug court must face stiff penalties when they fail to keep their promise.
During the campaign for the November 2000 election, Hoover opposed Proposition 36, a drug-diversion program that was ultimately passed by voters — and later deemed a failure.
Hoover argued that close supervision of offenders was critical to court-ordered drug-diversion programs, and that Proposition 36 was flawed in that respect.
Hoover's drug court tenure ended in 2000. But not before he "saved countless people from the destructive grip of addiction," Sala said.
Years before he retired, Hoover told The Californian that former defendants would sometimes wander into his courtroom to thank him for the work he did.
"I've had three people come to me and tell me my dad saved their lives," the younger Hoover remembered. "What a remarkable thing to hear about your dad."
Hoover was honored with the Kern County Bar Association's Outstanding Jurist Award in 1996, and received the association's Bench & Bar Award in 2000.
He even sat as a Justice Pro Tempore at the 5th District court of Appeals.
National recognition for his groundbreaking work in establishing and promoting drug courts led to two invitations to the White House, in 1994 and 1996.
“Judge Hoover leveraged the real threat of punishment to steer defendants into rehabilitation programs, and in so doing helped to break the cycle of addiction for many in our community,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement Thursday.
Torres said Hoover's legacy is that of a "people's judge," the kind of judge who took the time to explain to a defendant what he or she did wrong and how to take advantage of the sentence he was about to impose.
"Some folks disagreed with his personal approach to the law," Torres said, "and regarded it as social work as opposed to justice."
However, many who believed in him and his methods felt that true justice includes compassion and an understanding of how a sentence will impact the defendant, his family and society as a whole.
"I loved Judge Hoover," Torres said. "He was a great man and the epitome of judicial honor and integrity."
