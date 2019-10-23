Judge J. Eric Bradshaw did not issue a decision this morning on whether Father Craig Harrrison’s employer, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, must release the priest’s personnel records as part of a defamation case Harrison has brought against a Catholic church activist.
Bradshaw said he will issue a written ruling following a hearing, in which attorneys for Harrison and the diocese said the request for records were overly broad and an invasion of Harrison’s privacy. Paul Jonna, the attorney representing activist Stephen Brady said the records were needed in order for Brady to defend himself against have made false statements, which are at the heart of the defamation case.
Brady, president and founder of Illinois-based Roman Catholic Faithful Inc., held a news conference in Bakersfield in May during which he detailed allegations of sexual impropriety by Harrison with high school boys while Harrison was a priest in Firebaugh. Harrison subsequently sued Brady for making "false, defamatory, libelous and slanderous statements" about him.
Jonna noted that if Harrison’s attorneys have a problem releasing his records, “they should dismiss this case and file it later,” adding that he found it “bizarre” for Harrison to file a civil case when he is under investigation by his employer but two law enforcement agencies.
Harrison's attorney, Craig Edmonston, told the judge that Jonna was "casting a wide net" in his records request in order to find anything that would substantiate the lies Brady told during the press conference, including asking for financial records, any evidence of Harrison acquiring excessive wealth, and Harrison's involvement in a youth home which had nothing to do with the allegations of sexual abuse.
This story will be updated.
(3) comments
What is the legal standard for proving Harrison is the victim of a cabal? Do you have to introduce Game of Thrones footage?
Who's the judge? Colette Humphrey's (Harrison's attorney's wife), or one of her and Kyle Humphrey's (Harrison's attorney) judge friends? Keep it classy Bakersfield!
How many of Craigs attorneys does it take for them to make a smart move?
