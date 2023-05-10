 Skip to main content
Judge grants public defender's motion to obtain Californian's unpublished notes of jailhouse interview

A Kern County Superior Court judge granted a public defender’s motion Wednesday to obtain unpublished notes created by a Californian reporter during a jailhouse interview of a co-defendant who’s accused of killing a corrections counselor at The Shops at River Walk.

This reporter interviewed co-defendant Sebastian Parra at Lerdo Justice Facility after he was indicted on first-degree murder and attempted second-degree robbery in the death of Benny Alcala Jr., 43. An article about this interview was published in The Californian in February.

