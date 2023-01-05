 Skip to main content
Judge grants petition to release man serving 41-year prison sentence for a killing he didn't do

Gasps of wonder and excitement filled a courtroom Thursday after a Kern County Superior Court judge granted the release of a Bakersfield man serving a nearly 40-year sentence for a murder in which he didn’t kill a person.

The family members of Cedric Struggs looked at each with joy as Judge Gregory Pulskamp announced prosecutors failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt elements required by Senate Bill 1437, or the law Struggs cited in his petition to be released. Passed in 2019, SB 1437 narrowed the definition of felony murder from the 1980 definition used to convict Struggs.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

