Judge grants motion to specify gag order in Armando Cruz case

A judge presiding over the case against Armando Cruz, the alleged killer and rapist of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre, granted a motion Tuesday to specify the gag order imposed by the court.
Prosecutors requested the motion to define the topics attorneys can speak about. Lawyers can inform the media and public the times, dates, locations and court procedures regarding the case. They cannot speak on specific information about facts and evidence surrounding the case.
Judge Michael G. Bush asked both sides if they had any objection to the gag order. Los Angeles-based defense attorney Tomas Requejo virtually attended the hearing and requested the order remain in place.
Requejo had no objection, however, to the motion specifying the parameters of the gag order.
Cruz was arrested in 2020 and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He admitted to having sex with Alatorre against her will, killing and burning her body, according to Bakersfield Police Department offense reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.