Judge grants motion to quash subpoena served to The Californian; defense attorney continues to seek materials

A Kern County Superior Court judge quashed a subpoena Tuesday filed by the Kern County Public Defender’s Office seeking all video, audio and notes created by a Californian reporter who interviewed a murder defendant accused of killing a corrections counselor.
“Turning (unpublished materials) over in response to a subpoena like this makes the newsroom merely a tool of criminal and civil lawyers,” The Californian’s counsel, Thomas R. Burke of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP — who filed the motion to quash — wrote in an email to this reporter. “That is not the role of The Bakersfield Californian or any other respectable newspaper or journalist.”
Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, representing accused killer Robert Roberts, served the subpoena to The Californian last month wanting the “complete recording, both audio and video” and a “copy of the complete notes from the interview as well as a list of all questions asked” during a jailhouse interview with co-defendant Sebastian Parra.
Blythe noted in court Tuesday she plans to continue to seek these materials from The Californian and will serve a subpoena once again. A motions date has been set for May 10.
“It is important for our defense,” Blythe said.
Parra and Roberts have both pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Benny Alcala Jr., 34, who was killed in August at The Shops at River Walk. Parra was arrested after testifying as a key witness in Roberts’ preliminary hearing. This reporter interviewed Parra at the Lerdo Justice Facility in February and The Californian published a story soon after.
There is no audio recording of the interview. Blythe added staff at Lerdo found a video recording of the interview, but there was no sound.
Judge Elizabet Rodriguez granted The Californian’s motion to quash after finding Blythe couldn’t meet a threshold created by a California Supreme Court case, Delaney v. Superior Court, which weighs rights of news staff and defendants. The judge granted Blythe’s request that The Californian not destroy any notes from the interview.
There are some instances in which a criminal defendant can compel a reporter’s unpublished information because every person has a right to a fair trial.
Burke noted if The Californian didn’t fight this subpoena, then defense attorneys would routinely seek reporters’ notes from interviews with criminal defendants. In turn, no witnesses or sources would talk to the newspaper, fearing their information shared with reporters would be used against them or others, he wrote in an email.
“The Bakersfield Californian — and all other newspapers — know the importance of not merely caving into such requests for information they have gathered during reporting, whether they arise in civil cases or criminal ones,” Burke continued.
Blythe said during the court hearing that The Californian’s newsgathering ability will not be affected by this decision because this subpoena isn’t requiring the disclosure of confidential information.
“They can still go and interview people,” she noted. She later added there’s no other source for the information she seeks.
But Burke added in an email that the California shield law — which voters overwhelmingly approved in 1980 — and the First Amendment offer journalists protections from disclosing unpublished work. It would be against all journalism norms if the paper turned over notes from the interview without being ordered to do so, he added.
Burke also noted he wasn’t seeking “immunity” from information already published.
“The Bakersfield Californian is fighting to remain neutral in its reporting about such serious matters,” Burke wrote in an email.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.