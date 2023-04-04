 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Judge grants motion to quash subpoena served to The Californian; defense attorney continues to seek materials

A Kern County Superior Court judge quashed a subpoena Tuesday filed by the Kern County Public Defender’s Office seeking all video, audio and notes created by a Californian reporter who interviewed a murder defendant accused of killing a corrections counselor.

“Turning (unpublished materials) over in response to a subpoena like this makes the newsroom merely a tool of criminal and civil lawyers,” The Californian’s counsel, Thomas R. Burke of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP — who filed the motion to quash — wrote in an email to this reporter. “That is not the role of The Bakersfield Californian or any other respectable newspaper or journalist.”

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases