Judge grants motion to prohibit Cal City brothers' adoptive parents from visiting their other children

A Kern County judge granted a motion Tuesday in the murder case of two California City brothers’ adoptive parents which prohibits the defendants from visiting their other children, a Kern County Superior Court spokeswoman confirmed to The Californian on Wednesday.
Trezell, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, have pleaded not guilty to a pair of second-degree murder felony charges, a pair of willful cruelty to a child felony charges and a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of adoptive children Orson, 3, and Orrin West, 4.
The Wests also have two other adopted children and two biological kids. Deputy District Attorneys Bryant Estep and Eric Smith filed a criminal protective order against the Wests to remove their visitation rights with those four children.
“The motion of (the district attorney) for issuance of a criminal protective order was granted,” Kristin Davis, spokeswoman for Kern County Superior Court, said to The Californian on Wednesday.
Davis declined to speak on the motion’s specific details because of the gag order. Judge Chad A. Louie precluded the public from attending a Tuesday afternoon hearing where the motion was discussed.
Smith and Estep requested a criminal protective order against the Wests to bar them from talking about the case with their two other adopted children and two biological children, persuading them or intimidating them, said Alekxia Torres Stallings, the defense attorney for Jacqueline West at a morning hearing Tuesday open to the public.
Torres Stallings added the prosecutors presented no evidence to prove the criminal protective order, besides filing the charges against the Wests.
A Kern County grand jury returned with an indictment Feb. 28 against the Wests which alleges the parents “induced a minor to commit or assist in the commission of the crime.”