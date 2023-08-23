Crystal Neilson felt her heart drop Wednesday when she learned the 18-year-old man accused in her mother’s death, who prosecutors said drove more than 100 mph while intoxicated, was granted leave from jail after defense attorneys said he didn’t receive proper medical treatment in custody.

Karim Reyad has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the southwest Bakersfield death of Gayla Sue Price, 66. Superior Court Judge John Oglesby ruled Wednesday that Reyad wasn’t granted bail, but can get physical therapy from Bakersfield Rehabilitation Hospital while wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you