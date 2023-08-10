Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

A Kern County Superior Court judge granted mental health diversion Thursday to a Bakersfield Police Department officer charged with punching and kicking a man who reportedly hit the off-duty officer with a vehicle.

It was an isolated incident when Damian Romero, 44, caused what police reported to be four fractured ribs and a fractured wrist on the victim — a “relapse” because he wasn’t taking the appropriate medication, said Steven Alvarado, an attorney who specializes in defending peace officers. His client has previously been a staple in the community for 15 years, he added.

