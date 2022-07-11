Judge grants diversion deal to activist accused of trespassing at McCarthy's office

A Kern County judge has agreed to dismiss misdemeanor trespassing charges against former Assembly candidate Julie Solis on the condition that, for the next six months, she obey all laws and stay away from the offices of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, where she was accused of entering without authorization Jan. 11, 2021, and then refusing to leave.
The decision Wednesday by Kern County Superior Court Judge Gloria Cannon would seal Solis' arrest record, essentially removing any record of the charges against her, if by Jan. 6 she has not violated the terms of the so-called court diversion agreement.
The proposed resolution would put a controversial end to a case that was expected to test whether Solis' political activism — she live-streamed herself in the Bakersfield Republican's office while calling for his resignation — was protected under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The county District Attorney's Office blasted the agreement, saying in a news release Monday that Cannon gave Solis a "get out of jail free" card over the D.A.'s objection and without hearing any testimony or viewing evidence in the case on the day the trial was supposed to start.
"When someone goes to the trouble of broadcasting themselves blatantly violating trespassing laws for a political stunt, they should face consequences," Assistant D.A. Joseph Kinzel said in the release, which termed the diversion result "absurd." He noted that, in the past two months, the same judge has allowed two defendants in separate vehicular manslaughter cases to avoid trial by granting them diversion offers.
But Solis' attorneys in the Kern County Public Defender's Office pointed out in emailed statements Monday that she did not physically attack or injure anyone, steal anything or break or damage property. They also noted she has no criminal or violent history.
"Similar to Mrs. Solis, regardless of your political background, we believe that everyone should be entitled to exercise their First Amendment rights," Zunaira Kerr stated.
No explanation was publicly available Monday indicating why Cannon chose to exercise her discretion by offering Solis a pretrial diversion rather than proceed with a jury trial.
Solis, 44, was able to enter McCarthy's office on Empire Drive by following in a delivery person shortly before 9 a.m. Upon gaining entry to what is normally a locked door, she refused to leave and, while broadcasting video footage live on social media, invited others to join her at the office.
She alleged during the live feed that McCarthy had not done anything to stop the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Solis was arrested by Bakersfield police at about 10 a.m. She faced up to six months in jail if convicted.
In a phone interview Monday, Solis described herself as an activist and organizer who was not sure what actions she and anyone who joined her that day might have taken at McCarthy's office.
Solis said she had been looking forward to the trial, and felt strongly she would win. The main reason she chose to take the diversion deal, she said, was her recent lupus diagnosis.
Solis, a Bakersfield Democrat, ran against Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, for the 34th District seat. She lost after getting 32 percent of the vote to Fong's 68 percent.