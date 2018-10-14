On Oct. 30, Superior Court Judge Gary T. Friedman retires after a 35-year career on the bench marked by a strong moral sense, unflagging commitment to fairness and a soothing courtroom demeanor in which he combined an apparent sincere concern for all parties with a gentle humor that more often than not poked fun at himself.
The next day, he'll start a new job.
As "court mediator and settlement conference judge, retired," Friedman, 75, will contract with the court in handling civil settlements.
So while he's technically retiring, Friedman, to the surprise of no one who knows him, will remain a familiar sight at the downtown court building on Truxtun Avenue, where he'll maintain an office.
Charles R. Brehmer, presiding judge of Kern County Superior Court, noted Friedman has served as presiding judge, in juvenile court, family law, civil court and handled innumerable criminal matters during his career. He said it's clear Friedman's love of the law — and his desire to help the public — has gone undiminished.
"He's known for his excellent demeanor, in many ways reminding many of the actor Jimmy Stewart in how he conducts himself," Brehmer said. He described Friedman as "kind to all and fair-minded."
Even when rulings don't go their way, attorneys accept Friedman's decision because the judge delivers them with "an appropriate demeanor and in a professional manner, and that makes a big difference," Brehmer said.
The county's top prosecutor expressed similar sentiments.
"He’s a gentlemen, always, no matter how the attorneys are misbehaving, and he has the patience of a saint," said District Attorney Lisa Green. "I think a lot of judges could learn a lot from his demeanor."
She said attorneys in the heat of battle will sometimes push a judge as far as they can go and say things about their opponent in court that will test a judge's patience. In her numerous appearances in Friedman's court, however, she never saw him lose his cool.
Friedman said Thursday that settling disputes in civil cases is an aspect of legal work he's long found rewarding, and he's looking forward to his new position.
"You kind of let people be the architect of their own destinies," Friedman said.
David K. Cohn, managing partner of civil law firm Chain Cohn Stiles, was glad to hear of Friedman's new role. He called him one of the best settlement conference judges the county has ever had.
"He’s literally tenacious in trying to get a case resolved if he believes it can be resolved," Cohn said.
He recalled a civil case years ago involving a young girl who suffered a brain injury as the result of a near-drowning. It was a complicated case, and in the beginning the attorneys were at each other's throats and none of the five defendants were getting along.
Friedman didn't give up. Cohn said the judge called all the parties back for settlement conferences about 10 times over several months.
Eventually, the case settled. Cohn said the terms benefited everyone, and spared the courthouse a trial that easily would have lasted 30 days due to its complexity.
"He effected a settlement that got (the girl) the educational training she needed for the rest of her life," Cohn said.
"In a day and age when civility in our profession is waning, he’s of the old school and understands the importance of civility in the courtroom and the sanctity of the courtroom."
As to how he conducts himself, Friedman said it's always been his belief that if jurors, witnesses, attorneys and anyone else who enters a courtroom are treated with fairness and kindness, the entire process will go more smoothly. There's no taking sides as a judge, he said. Everyone is equal.
"I just think in this day and age we need to make courtrooms conducive to everybody."
Bakersfield born and raised
Born in Bakersfield on April 7, 1943, to L.W. "Red" (for his thick red hair) and Mary Friedman, Gary Friedman spent his upbringing in Kern County. He graduated from Garces Memorial High School and attended Bakersfield College, both of which he said provided a "terrific" education.
Friedman went to University of California, Santa Barbara, and afterward earned his law degree at UC Berkeley after being accepted into the prestigious Boalt Hall.
He passed the bar in January 1969, and has worked in the legal field ever since.
Friedman credits his strong work ethic to the Basque tradition.
His grandfather, Tomas Echenique, emigrated to the U.S. in 1897 and worked as a sheepherder, eventually running his own ranch and settling in east Bakersfield. Friedman's father was senior vice president at Mohawk Petroleum.
The future judge worked in both fields in his late teens and in college, putting in long hours among sheepherders and roughnecks in the sweltering Central Valley heat.
It was his father's job, incidentally, that first piqued his interest in the legal field. In running an oil company, his father was always dealing with attorneys, and Friedman watched their interactions and soon realized he liked the idea of settling disputes.
He said his upbringing instilled in him a sense that no matter what the job, do your best and learn everything from the ground up.
After passing the bar, he served briefly as a deputy district attorney, worked in civil law firms and became the first federal magistrate judge in the county in a part-time capacity.
Theresa Goldner, former county counsel — and the first full-time U.S. magistrate judge in Kern County — said earlier in her career she had a number of settlement conferences in front of Friedman. She called him an "icon" and the most effective settlement judge in Kern County Superior Court over the past two decades.
"He was extremely effective as a trial judge and in getting cases settled," Goldner said.
"I remember bringing in clients who had never been in a courtroom before, and he made them feel comfortable and treated them so kindly and professionally and got their case settled quickly. That kind of scenario played out many times over the years.
"He has a brilliant way of making lawyers and litigants feel comfortable in the courtroom."
Despite the length and breadth of his legal work, Friedman, who has been married for 44 years, touts the accomplishments of his wife, Gloria, more highly than his own. She was a star tennis player at Bakersfield Christian High School and the first female athlete at the school to win the coveted Don Harrison award for excellence in athletics.
She won several national tennis tournaments, and later started Cal State Bakersfield's women's tennis team. Also, his wife and Brian McNamara — who several year ago was sworn in as a Superior Court judge — began a sports management program at Cal State.
Gary and Gloria Friedman have a son, Gary, and daughter, Lori Sullivan, and three grandchildren. The judge said retirement will allow for more time with family and trips to Burlingame, a city in San Mateo County where his daughter lives.
Notable cases
Others in the legal profession say Friedman's patience is invaluable when it comes to handling trials lasting weeks or even months. Jurors can become frustrated as a trial drags on, and attorneys begin to lash out at each other.
Friedman reminds jurors a trial is rarely a quick or simple process. But he assures them it's a worthwhile one.
In the past decade alone, Friedman has presided over a number of high-profile trials lasting months.
The trial of Billy Ray Johnson, dubbed the "Eastside Rapist" for a spree of sexual assaults in the summer of 2013, went on for two months and involved dozens of witnesses, some of them victims who recounted horrific ordeals.
Prosecutor Cynthia Zimmer, recently elected as the county's next district attorney, handled that case, as well as a three-defendant murder trial before Friedman in 2009 that became the longest gang trial in Kern County history. She's known Friedman for decades, having worked as a law clerk for him when he was in private practice.
"He had such patience for long cases," Zimmer said. "He didn’t try to jam them through, went though every issue, was very fair and ruled based on the law, not what he thought the outcome should be."
Zimmer said sometimes judges can lose patience with jurors, especially when hearing excuses during jury selection as to why they can't serve. Friedman, she said, was never unkind. She was always happy when one of her cases was assigned to his courtroom.
One of the cases tried by Green before Friedman was that of Anthony Ray Graham Jr., whom jurors convicted of kidnapping a woman and her 11-month-old daughter outside a Babies "R" Us on Rosedale Highway and then raping the woman.
Green said Friedman's demeanor is especially helpful in cases involving sexual assault and other crimes fraught with long-lasting emotional impacts. She knew when she had those types of cases in front of Friedman the victim would be treated with care and understanding.
"He’s always so kind, not in a biased way, he doesn’t favor one side or the other, just treats people with kindness and I admire that a lot about him," she said.
"He’s really going to be missed."
Friedman said his method is to first help the jurors, some of who may not be thrilled to be serving, understand the importance of their role. And he does his best to make jurors feel at home and accommodate everyone.
"If you have that spirit and try to convey it, it relaxes the tempo of the courtroom."
Sometimes he injects humor. For example, if an attorney displays a document with small type on the overhead projector, he'll squint and tell court staff to make an appointment for him at LensCrafters.
Little touches like that help lighten the mood and put everyone at ease.
The judge said he also welcomes different styles from attorneys. Some are exceptionally intense, others more subdued. Personalities sometimes clash.
He provides some leniency, but said it's essential they treat each other with dignity and respect. He'll be asking the same from those appearing before him in settlement conferences.
So while Friedman will no longer preside over criminal trials, in his new role he'll remain an integral part of legal affairs in Kern County.
To paraphrase one of his favorite sayings, his days of "toiling in the vineyards of justice" are not yet over.
