Judge: Gag order does not prevent release of DHS records in Cal City brothers case

A Kern County Superior Court judge clarified a gag order Wednesday issued in the California City brothers adoptive parents’ murder trial and agreed with The Californian’s stance: A gag order doesn’t bar the release of records requested by this newspaper about the brothers’ interactions with social workers.

Despite this ruling by Judge Charles Brehmer, some records The Californian seeks are banned from public review after a juvenile court judge issued a protective order to limit disseminating documents.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

