Judge finds ex-priest must pay attorneys fees in defamation suit

Former Bakersfield priest Craig Harrison has been ordered to pay $219,800 in attorneys fees to a man he unsuccessfully accused of defaming him — and the amount he ultimately must pay could rise depending on the outcome of a hearing later this month in a parallel court case.

Kern County Superior Judge J. Eric Bradshaw ruled earlier this month the former pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church owes the sum after a Fresno appellate court in July dismissed the defamation suit against Stephen Brady, president and founder of Roman Catholic Faithful Inc., who in 2019 publicly recounted claims Harrison acted inappropriately with minors.

