Westboys.jpg

Orrin and Orson West

 Contributed photos

For the second time this year, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the Kern County Department of Human Services and the California Department of Social Services by the biological family of Orrin and Orson West after they claim social workers negligently placed both boys with their adoptive parents.

It's a decision that an attorney vows to appeal, he told The Californian on Tuesday.

