For the second time this year, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the Kern County Department of Human Services and the California Department of Social Services by the biological family of Orrin and Orson West after they claim social workers negligently placed both boys with their adoptive parents.
It's a decision that an attorney vows to appeal, he told The Californian on Tuesday.
Orrin and Orson West's biological mother, Ryan Dean, biological grandmother, Dana Moorer, and biological grandfather, Leif Dean, sought $100 million in their second attempt to hold accountable those they say violated their civil rights by removing Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3 from their custody, which led to their wrongful death.
Judge John A. Mendez of the Eastern District Court dismissed the federal lawsuit seeking $100 million on Aug. 24, after also tossing out the biological family's first complaint seeking $40 million in January. Allegations were dismissed against defendants Dena Murphy, the director of KCDHS at the time, Kim Johnson, the director of CDSS, and Anna Zavala-Garza, a local social worker.
The $100 million lawsuit also included adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West as defendants. A stay in the case regarding both Wests was granted because they have yet to be sentenced in Orrin's murder.
Mendez's ruling doesn't allow the toddlers' biological family to file their lawsuit again and ruled the statute of limitations to file their complaint has expired. However, civil attorney Waukeen McCoy, who represents Ryan, Moorer and Lief, told The Californian in a text they will first request the court to reconsider this ruling and file that order within 14 days.
Then, if needed, an appeal will follow, McCoy wrote.
"We will be appealing the Court's decision as it did not resolve all of the claims against Kern County Department of Human Services put forth in the plaintiffs' complaint," McCoy texted.
The Wests' adoptive parents are awaiting sentencing Sept. 13 after they were found guilty of murdering Orrin. A Kern County jury found Trezell and Jacqueline West guilty of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and willful cruelty to a child in Orrin's death. Jurors couldn't decide if both adoptive parents killed Orson, and deadlocked on a second-degree murder charge in his death. Prosecutor Eric Smith, who tried the case, may announce whether the Kern County District Attorney's Office intends to retry both Wests on the charges jurors deadlocked.
