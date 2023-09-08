unnamed (2).jpg

Tanya Richard

 Contributed

Citing "uncharted waters" in the administration of justice Friday, a judge denied a motion filed by a Kern County prosecutor seeking sanctions against former Chief Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard — now Judge Richard — for allegedly looking at a prosecutor’s notes last month during a murder trial.

At a brief hearing to consider the motion filed by prosecutor Gina Pearl, Kern County Superior Court Judge John R. Brownlee said he "had no idea" he would find himself in such a "gray area" where the law is concerned.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353.