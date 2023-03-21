 Skip to main content
Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against man accused of killing 7-week-old infant

A Kern County Superior Court judge denied a motion Tuesday to dismiss charges against a man accused of killing his 7-week old infant.

Defense attorney David Torres argued in court evidence didn’t show Gregory Higgins acted with an intent to kill or any malice — the acts which led to Higgins’ baby dying arose from accidental mishandling during a stressful event. But prosecutor Stephanie Zigler said Higgins' shifting story and emotionless demeanor pointed his guilt for murder and assault charges.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

