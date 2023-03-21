Judge denies motion to dismiss charges against man accused of killing 7-week-old infant

Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.