Judge denies motion for new trial in apparent street racing crash that killed Bakersfield grandmother

Traumatic high school experiences often stay buried in the past for adults well past their teenage years. But such formative adolescent memories emerged Friday as core arguments of defendants seeking a new trial after they were found guilty of speeding in southwest Bakersfield and killing a grandmother.

Tony V. Lidgett, the attorney for Israel Maldonado, argued the jury’s foreperson bullied Maldonado’s wife for about a month while both attended East Bakersfield High School in the mid-2000s and may have prejudiced jurors to rule against his client. David Torres, representing defendant Ronald Pierce Jr., joined Lidgett in his motion.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

