KGET-17 does not have to turn over video of a press conference held by a Catholic activist in May who spoke about sexual allegations involving a popular local priest, Kern County Superior Court Judge J. Eric Bradshaw has ruled.
The video was sought by the defense in a defamation lawsuit brought by Father Craig Harrison, a local Catholic priest, against Stephen Brady, a Catholic activist. In the suit, Harrison accuses Brady of making defamatory statements and distributing written materials also containing defamatory statements during the May press conference.
Brady's lawyer had argued the video would definitively show his client did not defame Harrison during the press conference. However, Bradshaw ruled that reporter's privilege, a state and federal protection for news media, protects unpublished information obtained during the news gathering process and the defense therefore must pursue alternative sources of that information first.
"Compelling disclosure of the news organization's unpublished, privileged information is premature," Bradshaw wrote.
Footage of the press conference was never aired on KGET, according to court fillings.
The judge has yet to rule on a more critical motion, in which the defense is seeking access to Harrison's personnel records held by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno.
Harrison has been on administrative leave from his job as pastor at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Bakersfield since April, when accusations surfaced that he had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor years ago.
(1) comment
Shady Brady loses again!
