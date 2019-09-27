A Kern County Superior Court judge denied a motion to dismiss charges against a Kern County sheriff's deputy who is accused of crimes for which he was already tried and pleaded guilty to in federal court.
In September 2018, the Kern County District Attorney's office filed multiple felony charges against Logan August after he already pleaded guilty in federal court for conspiring to sell pot. The federal court case stemmed from an FBI investigation that found August and fellow deputy Derrick Penney stole 25 pounds of pot from evidence lockers and resold it in 2014.
A District Attorney's office investigation subsequently revealed the two deputies stole an additional 350 pounds of marijuana than was originally believed as well as other previously unknown alleged crimes.
Earlier this year, August's attorney, David Torres, filed a motion to dismiss the district attorney's charges, citing doubly jeopardy, or punishing a person for the same crime twice.
When August was indicted, then-District Attorney Lisa Green noted it's not double jeopardy to charge him in connection with crimes already faced in federal court because federal and state court are separate jurisdictions. A person can be tried in federal court for an offense then stand trial in state court for the same act, and vice versa, she said.
