Judge denies change-of-venue request in Bakersfield 3 trial; opening statements set for Monday

A judge Tuesday denied a defense motion requesting a change of venue for the trial of a man accused of killing one of the Bakersfield 3, according to a Kern County Superior Court spokeswoman.
Opening statements are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Monday in the murder trial of Matthew Queen, who's facing 34 felony charges, including first-degree murder, kidnapping and torture in the death of Micah Holsonbake.
Queen has pleaded not guilty.
The Bakersfield 3 includes Holsonbake, Baylee Despot and James Kulstad. Holsonbake went missing in March 2018.
Holsonbake’s complete body has not been found. His arm was recovered from the Kern River in 2018. Another body part washed up from the Kern River east of Pyles Boys Camp in 2021, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
Despot has been missing since early 2018. She's also been charged in the murder of Holsonbake. She was formerly Queen’s girlfriend. Kulstad, who police believe was in the same circles as Despot and Queen, died in an unrelated drive-by shooting in April 2018.
During a May 2021 preliminary hearing for Queen, prosecutors presented evidence such as a DNA analysis showing blood found in a garage belonged to Holsonbake and rope, found with the victim’s arm, matching rope found at Queen’s residence, according to The Californian’s previous reporting.
The name Bakersfield 3 was coined by the mothers of Holsonbake, Despot and Kulstad. Each either died or went missing around the same time in 2018.
Matthew Vandecasteele was also charged in the killing of Holsonbake. He entered into a plea deal, the terms of which include the dismissal of some charges and also him agreeing to testify against Queen.
Vandecasteele pleaded no contest to being an accessory, possessing a firearm by a felon and falsely imprisoning someone with violence in September 2021. Charges such as manufacturing and transferring an assault weapon, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a crime were dismissed, according to online court records. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 25.
Vandecasteele’s garage was alleged to be the location where Holsonbake was killed, according to The Californian’s previous reporting. Furthermore, police investigators said in documents filed in Kern County Superior Court that Vandecasteele had searched “how long does it take to dissolve a human body” on the internet on March 27, 2018, four days after Holsonbake was suspected of being killed.
An attorney can ask to change the venue of a trial if there’s a belief that the defendant can’t receive a fair trial in the county where the crime occurred. The motion was discussed after jury selection, which started March 23 and finished Monday.
The trial of Queen is expected to last about one month, according to court officials.