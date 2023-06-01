An 18-year-old man accused of speeding more than 100 mph while intoxicated and killing a grandmother of 10 kids while she was driving will remain in jail without bail after a Kern County judge denied a motion Thursday requesting a dollar amount be imposed so the defendant could potentially post it.
Karim Reyad is not a flight risk because he cannot drive — he cannot physically get himself into a car, let alone drink water or use the bathroom by himself, his attorney, Forrest Miller, said in court. Reyad suffered numerous injuries in the crash that killed Gayla Sue Price, including one that led his tibia to break, Miller said, while adding the leg hasn’t been casted and is suffering an infection while it goes untreated.
But Deputy District Attorney Kacie Barrier noted in court Reyad had multiple incidents with law enforcement prior to the deadly April 18 collision that killed Price. He’s also made comments about not coming back to Bakersfield when he left the hospital, which makes him a flight risk, she added.
Judge Elizabet Rodriguez noted while denying Reyad bail that it’s concerning he was told by law enforcement to be careful while driving yet “he didn’t stop and he didn’t listen.”
“As a result, someone lost their life,” Rodriguez said, while adding it was Reyad’s own actions that landed him in this position. Reyad has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug causing an injury and multiple counts of reckless driving.
There’s no guarantee a family member wouldn't help Reyad leave the area and flee from law enforcement, Rodriguez said.
Reyad was cited for speeding on April 12 and then arrested on suspicion of a DUI on April 15, according to Bakersfield Police Department offense reports.
On April 15, Reyad was read a Watson's Advisal. It’s a statement told to a DUI defendant about the dangers of driving intoxicated and that doing so again could lead someone to die. The defendant is warned that a murder charge could be filed against them if police find them once again driving under the influence and killing someone.
Miller, the defendant's attorney, disagrees about the manner by which Reyad was read the Watson’s Advisal. He said in court the defendant couldn’t understand what police were saying to him, so it didn’t apply.
The offense report says Reyad didn’t respond to the Watson Advisal. A police officer also tried to cite Reyad with a violation, but he didn’t wake up to sign the ticket or acknowledge his court date, the police officer said.
Just three days after Reyad was read the statement, he was involved in a crash causing the death of Price on Campus Park Drive on April 18, police said.
Police said he was going more than 100 mph 1.1 seconds before the collision and was high with marijuana in his system. The offense reports don’t show any alcohol intoxication.
Reyad denied he was going that fast when he was interviewed by police after the April 18 collision.
“Yeah, I was speeding a little bit,” he said, according to the court reports. “But, I wasn’t going like insanely, I wasn’t reckless.”
Reyad noted in the reports the last time he smoked marijuana prior to the April 18 crash was about a day and a half before. He also told police he doesn’t ingest pot and then drive.
“I haven't done anything wrong,” Reyad told police. “I’m not worried about anything, you know?”
There were two passengers in Reyad’s car that day — both suffered major injuries, with broken bones or a concussion. One witness told police he couldn’t remember if Reyad was smoking during the drive prior to the collision.
Another witness told police Reyad was smoking out of a wax pen during the drive before the collision. A witness said he told Reyad to slow down while he was driving and just “wanted it to be over.”
But Reyad becomes a different person while smoking, this witness said.
“Whenever Karim is smoking weed, he becomes a bad person,” a passenger told police, according to the offense reports.
A pre-preliminary hearing was set for Friday.
