Karim Reyad, 18, watches as he is formally arraigned May 22 in Kern County Superior Court. He’s charged with murder and gross vehicular manslaughter in an April 18 collision that led to the death of Gayla Sue Price, 66. 

 Ishani Desai / The Californian

An 18-year-old man accused of speeding more than 100 mph while intoxicated and killing a grandmother of 10 kids while she was driving will remain in jail without bail after a Kern County judge denied a motion Thursday requesting a dollar amount be imposed so the defendant could potentially post it.

Karim Reyad is not a flight risk because he cannot drive — he cannot physically get himself into a car, let alone drink water or use the bathroom by himself, his attorney, Forrest Miller, said in court. Reyad suffered numerous injuries in the crash that killed Gayla Sue Price, including one that led his tibia to break, Miller said, while adding the leg hasn’t been casted and is suffering an infection while it goes untreated.

