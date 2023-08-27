There's plenty to be excited about this new school year in Kern County, especially if you appreciate music and arts.
"It's almost like Christmas morning," said an enthused Michael Stone, whose official title is coordinator, Visual and Performing Arts Department with Bakersfield City School District. The long title means he is the man in charge of the district's music and arts programs, a job he excels at. Here's why the music man is so excited: This year BCSD has added 13 new full-time teachers for music and arts.
The money to make this happen comes from Proposition 28, The Arts and Music in Schools initiative that provides a windfall of funding for music, dance, theater, visual arts and media arts education in California's K-12 public schools.
"It's an arts education renaissance!" Stone said.
Best of all, it's a great way to keep kids engaged because schools that offer music education have a significantly higher attendance and graduation rate than schools that don’t, according to the California Department of Education.
Voters approved Proposition 28 by a large margin last November. While an exact amount of how much each school district receives isn't known yet, BCSD has a ballpark figure. Proposition 28 allots $112 per student and an additional $85 per student attending what's called a Title 1 school. Funds are distributed to these high-poverty schools as determined by the number of students who qualify for free or reduced lunch. And the majority of the 44 schools in BCSD fall into this category. Another key point is each school site decides how to spend its funds to better fit its particular needs or wishes.
Something new this year at Kern High School District: It hired Jorge Luis Laris as the new music teacher/mariachi instructor at Arvin High School. It couldn't have made a better choice as Laris is an accomplished musician and member of Mariachi San Marcos, a longtime Mariachi band in Kern County. It gives me goose bumps when they play "Mexico lindo y querido." Not only do students get to learn and play music, they also earn academic credit applicable toward college.
"This course falls under the Career Technical Education pathway, allowing students to explore music as a potential career path while fulfilling A-G requirements," said KHSD spokesperson Erin Briscoe-Clarke. Students do not have to pay for their instruments or costumes. Laris will be the point man for this new program, which could be the model for other KHSD schools.
Smaller districts such as Lamont Elementary are also getting on board to enhance existing music programs.
"We've hired on a new band teacher for the elementary school and are actively searching for a choir teacher. The impact of Proposition 28 is significant because Lamont is committed to expanding the range of art and music experiences for our students," Lamont Superintendent Lori Gonzalez said. "Furthermore, our after-school program is flourishing, introducing various art classes along with our new folkloric and hip hop dance sessions."
In the northern end of Kern County, McFarland Unified is wrapping up important construction projects long overdue.
"Our Browning Road STEAM Academy and Horizon Elementary campuses now have more classroom space and more restrooms for students, and we’ve completed a remodel of our special education classrooms as well," said Superintendent Aaron Resendez. "We’re looking forward to completing construction on McFarland High School's Student Center this spring, which will feature auditorium seating for over 3,000 people and dining seating for more than 1,000," he said.
Resendez is bilingual, which is a good thing, especially in areas such as McFarland, which has a high rate of English-language learners. One thing he continues to stress is that students show up for school every day.
"I want all parents, especially Latino parents, to keep that in mind this school year. I know so many hard-working people in this community who never miss a day of work. They work day in and day out because they take pride in what they do, and they know that hard work is a pathway to success," Resendez said. "But we need to remember that our children’s job right now is to go to school. That’s their work, and that’s their pathway to success."
Amen to that!
Delano Union School District is also focusing on attendance with a new initiative called Promise 180.
"I would like for everyone to join us and to pledge their commitment to ensuring that every student is in school and pledge to do our very best to support, educate and engage with every student on a daily basis. By endorsing and committing to Pledge 180, we are also communicating to each child how much we care about their education," Superintendent Rosalina Rivera wrote on the school's website.
New staff this year includes a sixth grade teacher at Nueva Vista, a music teacher, two speech pathologists, a school psychologist and two school social workers. While a new school year brings excitement for something new, challenges continue. Some districts continue to struggle finding enough bus drivers and speech pathologists, for example.
For decades, arts and music education in California public schools has been declining, especially in poverty-stricken areas such as Kern County. Hopefully under Proposition 28, our schools will be singing a different tune.