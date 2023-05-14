JOSE GASPAR: Should cops with criminal records be cops?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines moral turpitude as an act or behavior that gravely violates the sentiment or accepted standard of the community. It further states, "a quality of dishonesty or other immorality that is determined by a court to be present in the commission of a criminal offense."
So I found it somewhat puzzling that former Arvin police chief Scot Kimble is applying to get his old job back. From what I hear and further adding to my bewilderment, he is a finalist and stands a good chance of getting it. How did we get here?
Scot Kimble is the self-dishonored ex-cop who was caught misappropriating city funds when he was police chief in McFarland in 2016. Kimble left McFarland in 2019 and became Arvin's top cop that same year. He left McFarland for good reason, as he was under investigation by the Kern County District Attorney's Office for misappropriation of funds.
That investigation revealed Kimble had hired one of his officers to do renovation work on his Bakersfield home. Kimble, however, intentionally added unearned hours to the officer's payroll time sheets to pay him for the remodeling work. That cost McFarland taxpayers $745.20. Kimble then assigned the same officer to attend training courses out of Kern County with the intent of having the officer complete construction work on Kimble's home during evening hours, requiring 25 miles of travel in a city-owned vehicle each way between Kimble's home and the training center. That cost taxpayers $229.50.
According to the D.A., Kimble asked another officer to leave his assignment and use a police vehicle to respond to Kimble's home to help unload Kimble's personal belongings from a truck into his house. Cost to taxpayers was $100.77. In a plea deal, Kimble pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of being a public official who willfully submitted records knowing that they were false. Kimble agreed to resign as Arvin police chief, was placed on three years probation and was ordered to pay restitution of $1,075.47.
The 59-year-old recently completed his three-year probationary period and quickly had his record expunged, which means you won't find any record of his conviction on any Kern County Superior Court website. But it does not erase the fact that he did what he did.
Prior to being hired in McFarland, Kimble was a police officer for the Banning Police Department in Riverside County. Court records show he was convicted of a misdemeanor in 2004 for driving his motorcycle in excess of 100 miles an hour.
Like me, you're probably wondering: "Wait a minute! How can he still be a cop and, on top of that, want to be a police chief again?" Good question, but I'm struggling to find an answer. For starters, California has a new law this year meant to hold bad cops accountable. This new law, Senate Bill 2, aims to prevent police officers with serious misconduct record from simply leaving one police agency and getting a job at another police agency.
Just as puzzling is how in the world did Kimble get this far in being considered for Arvin police chief? You would think a police chief, most of all, should be squeaky clean and forthright about any past issues. And you would think that person should also be a good fit for the people of Arvin who deserve — and need — all the help they can get.
If Kimble is given his old job, how can the city say with a straight face that it truly wants a top-notch, honest police department? And what message does it send to the rank-and-file officers who are already grumbling about Kimble being their chief again? What message does it send to the general public, especially in these times when there is suspicion and distrust of the police?
Something else to consider: Would a police chief with a criminal record not be an impediment to the Kern County District Attorney's Office when prosecuting cases from Arvin? Should Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer be concerned about this? I posed those questions to Zimmer in an email, but did not receive a response from her.
Assistant District Attorney Joe Kinzel, who serves as a spokesman for the DA's office, replied in an email: "We don’t have a comment on this at this time. The hiring of a police chief is at the discretion of the city of Arvin."
Zimmer, however, issued the following statement in a press release when Kimble was convicted on Feb. 28, 2020. It reads, “Chiefs of police hold a position of trust in our community. The unlawful use of a trusted position for personal gain at the expense of taxpayers will be met with criminal charges. Today’s conviction makes clear that Kimble’s actions in this case make him unfit for duty as a chief of police in our community.”
Kimble's boss at the Banning Police Department was Chief Leonard Purvis. Purvis, who is now retired, was a no-nonsense type of guy who cleaned house during his tenure in Banning. Asked to comment on the current situation, Purvis said, "I would just echo and concur with the comments made by Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer made on February 28, 2020. … I feel his misdemeanor conviction of a public official knowingly submitting false documents should make him ineligible to hold the title of peace officer in this state or any other state."
Several calls and texts sent to Kimble for comment were not returned. City Manager Jeff Jones is expected to soon pick a candidate for the top job. After that, it's up to the Arvin City Council to ratify the new chief's contract. Should Jones choose Kimble, the City Council still has a chance to block it by not approving the contract. Does moral turpitude matter anymore?