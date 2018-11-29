Once undocumented, now she's about to take public office
It wasn't that long ago Catalina Cruz was an undocumented immigrant from Colombia living with her single mother in New York city. In 1992, Catalina was nine years old when she and her mom arrived in New York on tourist visas. They never went back. And with good reason.
"We fled Colombia because of the extreme violence and insecurity," said Cruz during a telephone interview.
At that time Colombia was rife with a bloody civil war and a raging drug war between rival cartels fighting to see who would reign supreme and stand to make billions of dollars by feeding an insatiable appetite for cocaine in the U.S. Life in the United States wasn't easy for an undocumented woman and her minor child as they lived in the shadows because they lacked proper documents.
Cruz recalls those days. "There were times when we were about to be evicted from our apartment and all we had to eat was rice and eggs." Somehow she and her mother persevered, Cruz excelled in school while her mom handed out restaurant flyers on a busy street corner for $40 a day and took on domestic work. Cruz eventually received her bachelor's degree in forensic psychology from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and four years later in 2009, received a J.D. from the City University of New York School of Law. She later married her high school sweetheart and gained her U.S. citizenship.
Just last month, Cruz achieved another remarkable goal. She became the first former Dreamer ever elected to the New York state Assembly and the third nationwide. The other two are Rep. Ruben Kihuen of Neveda and Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York, both elected to Congress in 2016. Think about it. Once undocumented, now in Congress.
The term Dreamer refers to young people who immigrated to the U.S. as children but do not have legal status. Cruz, a Democrat, said her election was not an easy feat because when she first announced her candidacy she did not have the support of any political party or machine.
"All I had was my community's love," she said. As an attorney, she became an activist for immigrants who were subjected to discrimination and taken advantage of. Cruz knew this first hand, as her own mother was a victim of wage theft from an employer. Winning 87 percent of the vote, her election has drawn notice, praise and hope right here in Kern County.
"That's great!" said Lorena Lara of Bakersfield. A Dreamer herself, Lara admits she was a little confused when she heard that a former undocumented immigrant like herself
had been elected. "I didn't know it was possible," said Lara. "I hope her story inspires many other undocumented young people." How did Cruz do it?
"Being that she, herself, has been through many challenges due to her immigration status it appears that she was able to use these experiences to authentically communicate with the voters of the district," said Ivy Cargile, Assistant Professor of Political Science at CSUB. "She used her activist roots wisely and it appears that she was able to organize and mobilize voters to get them to the voting booths on election day."
Mobilize. That's the key word. Cruz says she plans on working to bring a better quality of life to her community by obtaining much needed resources long denied. One of her goals is to provide affordable housing and protect low income residents from being gouged by high rents. Speaking with her, I wondered where she gets her drive to want to do so much for others? "I get it from God and from my mother,"said the 35-year-old. "I always knew God had an important plan for me to help my community, but I didn't know in what form or when."
There are roughly 4,900 Dreamers in Kern County according to the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute. Is there a Catalina Cruz here in Kern County waiting to emerge from Arvin? Delano? Bakersfield? "I think so but it would will require a lot of hard work. It will require a lot of strategy, resources, and people power," said CSUB professor Cargile. "Not easy at all but definitely do’able."
What does Cruz have to say to Dreamers who face an uncertain future under the current administration? "I tell them not to give up, though things may look grim. There are those like me who will fight for the original dreamers, who are our parents. They dreamed of a better life for us and sacrificed everything to bring us here."
