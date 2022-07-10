JOSE GASPAR: Fairfax school board fires its superintendent

One week ago today, I wrote about Fairfax School District Superintendent Regina Green and her plans to improve the ongoing chaotic situation among its school board for the benefit of students and staff. Today, however, Green is out of a job after she was fired on Friday.
Why was Green fired? That's the question no one can answer as school board members are not commenting.
To say this is but the latest bizarre action in a district that has had ongoing drama for the last few years is an understatement. Here's what we do know about Green's firing so far. At a special board meeting Friday evening, the board went into closed session and afterward announced it had voted 5-0 to terminate Green's contract. Green was hired in August 2021 and in less than one year, she was gone. And, says Green, she was told not to show up at the board meeting. Full speed ahead and Green attended.
"While I'm disappointed that I was not invited to attend the board meeting, I'm also disappointed in the board's action," Green said in an phone interview. She continued, "From my first day that I was hired, I have been very clear about my desire to care about the community and students by improving opportunities." Green said she assumed the board wanted to move in a different direction and that's why it dismissed her.
According to Green, the board never set any goals for her as a superintendent nor did it ever give her an evaluation. For the last few years this small rural district in southeast Bakersfield has been getting negative media coverage in large part due to a split board that often resulted in 3-2 votes on key issues that were well-documented in a scathing Kern County grand jury report, as well as other investigations.
Board members Palmer Moland, Alma Rios and Jose Tapia formed the majority voting bloc while Victoria Coronel and Virginia Lawson were often at odds with the trio, raising questions about a number of items pushed through by the majority. Last year when ex-superintendent Michael Coleman retired from the district (some say he was forced to resign by the majority or lose his district benefits), it was then-board president Moland who nominated Green for the top job. Rios and Tapia went along and followed Moland's lead. Fellow board members Coronel and Lawson were against it, preferring to hire Assistant Superintendent Lora Brown.
Given that Moland, Rios and Tapia initially favored Green as superintendent, what sins has Green committed to now have the three members turn their backs on Green, siding with Coronel and Lawson to dismiss Green?
"I did not have an opportunity to address the board, but I must abide by their decision as they ultimately wanted to go in a different direction than my commitment to education," Green said, sounding blindsided as she tried to make sense of being dismissed.
One longtime community member whose children attended Fairfax schools feels that given the political climate, Green was in a no-win situation by taking the superintendent job.
"If she would have sided with the board members, the teachers and community would not like her. And if she sided with the community, the board members would not like it," Maria Hernandez said. "I am just so tired of these things continuously happening in our community. It seems like no one cares about what happens to children in this part of town."
Unless some glaring misdeed is revealed, it's hard to say why Moland, Rios and Tapia now suddenly feel Green had to go. Another curious thing is that ever since the Kern County Superintendent of Schools issued an Extraordinary Audit of the district earlier this year, Rios and Tapia no longer automatically follow Moland's lead. As reported previously, the audit found a host of serious issues among the board, mostly with Moland. The audit itself made no findings of criminal wrongdoing, but it is currently under review by the Kern County District Attorney's office, which may or may not decide to file charges against Moland or any other members.
Green is contemplating what her next career move may be. Raised in east Bakersfield, she lived on Virginia Avenue for a good part of her life and considers Fairfax close to her heart.
"I feel I still have a lot to offer in the field of education. I feel that I was blessed and served the community well and I wish the students and staff at Fairfax well in future endeavors," Green said.
Assistant Superintendent Brown was named interim superintendent. So what happens next at Fairfax?
It's anybody's guess.
Contributing columnist Jose Gaspar is a news anchor/reporter for Telemundo Bakersfield and KGET. Email him at elcompa29@gmail.com. The views expressed here are his own.