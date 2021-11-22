Jose Bello pleads not guilty Monday at arraignment

Jose Bello, who gained national attention after criticizing the enforcement of U.S. immigration policy, pleaded not guilty to murder Monday at his preliminary arraignment in the Tulare County Superior Court.
The 24-year-old was arrested Thursday in Bakersfield and booked into a jail in Tulare. Co-defendants Jesus Manjarrez, 23, and Dan Eli Perez, 38, were also arrested on suspicion of killing Douglas Cline.
Cline was found dead in a Terra Bella orchard Oct. 15. A probable cause declaration from the Tulare County Superior Court said Manjarrez and Perez saw the shooting, but that Bello was the shooter.
Bello, a former Bakersfield College student, criticized U.S. immigration policy in a poem he read at a Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting in 2019 titled “Dear America.” He was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement 36 hours later on suspicion of driving under the influence, an offense from months ago.
His story gained widespread attention, with professors signing a letter protesting his arrest and NFL players Josh Norman and Demario Davis helping to pay his bail. Bello was then released from custody.
Bello is being held without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.
In an unrelated case, Bello was arrested in September on suspicion of drugs and weapons charges in Kern County. A pre-preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for next month.