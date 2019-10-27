I don’t get to fly very often. Unlike some people, I like to fly. I would like it better if the airlines didn’t treat passengers as if they dislike having them on the plane.
Flying out of Bakersfield is my preference, but I often have to use LAX because of the cost. On a recent flight the cost was comparable, so I flew from Meadows Field and the William M. Thomas Terminal. This time I noticed something about our airport.
When we took off I paid no particular attention right away, concentrating on the distant view of streets and neighborhoods as we gained altitude. The flight was fine and, after a change of planes, we landed at another city of similar size. The approach was smooth and as we touched down, I could see lots of green in planted fields. Not only the surrounding countryside, but the entire airport area other than the runways and taxiways was under cultivation. Hay, maybe alfalfa. It looked inviting and gave a great first impression of the community.
While I took note of the farming operation and how nice it looked, I didn’t make much of it at the time. Some days later it was time to return home. Another good flight and another good landing in Bakersfield. As they say, “Any landing you walk away from is a good one.”
This time I paid attention to the approach and landing. My experience at the other city “colored” my impression of the view. I imagined myself to be a stranger to Bakersfield coming on the plane.
Surely some of the people around me in the other seats were just such people. Perhaps they were in business and were considering opening a store here. Or perhaps they were employees of a major corporation who were considering accepting a transfer to Bakersfield. Maybe they were friends or relatives of people who now live here, visiting for the first time. What was their first impression?
Needless to say, it wasn’t same as my impression of the other city I had visited.
We all know that the Central Valley in summer and fall is pretty dry and yellow/brown. But our agricultural areas are green and productive. As passengers flew into the valley, high in the air, the fields were evident but near the ground at our airport, a completely different image meets the eye. What they saw was dry, barren dirt. Dusty, weedy and very uninviting.
The airport covers hundreds of acres, most of which is unused and is needed for a buffer around the runways in case of an accident. This means leaving plenty of room to avoid damage to surrounding development. Is there any reason this land couldn’t be leased to a farmer who would be responsible to cultivate it in a suitable crop as is done elsewhere? In addition to creating a completely different first impression, the right crop could greatly reduce dust from the now barren and weedy dirt.
Some details would need to be negotiated. Obviously, the farmer would have to coordinate work in the fields with airport traffic. The actual number of hours such work is done in most crops is limited. The chosen crop would have to be consistent with airplane safety. There would be no huge income to the airport from the ground lease because of the special requirements on the farmer, but the benefits to the community would be worth it. All of these details have been solved elsewhere and they could be solved here.
Here’s my modest proposal: That the county of Kern and its airports division investigate how other airports in the country solve the problem of leasing unused land surrounding their runways for agricultural use and take steps to do the same here, thereby improving others' first impression of our community and reducing the problems of dust and weeds that now exists.
