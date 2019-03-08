What a difference a little sign surgery makes.
The Jolly Kone neon, which pointed the way to the burger stand at Belle Terrace and Wible Road for more than five decades, was in terrible shape last year when the business was closed to make way for the Centennial Corridor project.
The Kern County Museum quickly acquired the sign in hopes that it would become a new addition to the museum's impressive neon sign collection.
"The neon hasn't yet been restored," said museum curator Lori Wear. "And we need to raise money to install it."
The cost concerns are real.
"Taking down a large metal sign with a crane, stabilizing the neon, and then transporting the sign to the museum or a local sign shop is a very expensive undertaking," museum Executive Director Mike McCoy said in the museum's newsletter.
The first phase ranges from $3,000 to $5,000, he said.
The second phase, painting the old metal with heavy-duty industrial paint, reworking the electrical components, and restoring the neon can cost another $3,000. That's the phase the Jolly Kone sign is in now.
Local sign company Vital Signs of Bakersfield — which McCoy calls "the go-to place for neon" — is handling the neon repair.
The final phase, mounting the sign, completing the electrical connections, Wear said, will likely require some help from the community. Fortunately, many locals want to help.
The entire process can cost between $6,000 and $12,000.
The pole-mounted Jolly Kone sign features a smiling soft-serve cone and a curved arrow that invited motorists to turn in for a burger, an order of taquitos, a chocolate shake or some other drive-in delicacy.
The curved, yellow arrow is separate from the ketchup-red and white sign, but it is expected to be included in the final restored artifact, Wear said.
McCoy has said the museum's philosophy is not to acquire local neon signs simply for the sake of displaying them. Keeping these signs at their original locations is the best option. Only when that option no longer exists will the museum go to the expense of saving an old neon.
Even then, it can't save them all.
