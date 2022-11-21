Jokes, toys and softball liven up holidays for children

Target customers curiously glanced or outright stared as several red shopping carts brimming with every kind of toy imaginable packed into a checkout aisle Monday morning.
Mike Doremus, 72, and Mickey Gladden, 71, unloaded dolls and monster trucks and Mr. Potato Heads and jewelry-making kits onto a black automatic conveyor belt as the cash register’s frequent dings indicated the total crept into the thousands. Men wearing jerseys etched with Silver Streakers, a softball organization for seniors, wheeled the gifts intended for children enrolled at North of the River after-school programs into awaiting trucks.
“These (softball) tournaments are all about the kids,” Doremus said while standing outside a toy aisle at the Target on Rosedale Highway.
Those 55 years and older make up the Silver Streakers softball organization that puts together a tournament to raise money to buy children’s toys during the holiday season. Target’s cash register broke down Monday before it could tally the roughly $3,500 raised and spent by Silver Streakers.
“That’s the first time I’ve ever broken a cash register,” Doremus remarked.
One can imagine how children’s faces lit with excitement and joy might result after seeing the toys. A similar cheer wasn’t lost Monday morning as ballplayers strolled through the aisles while wheezing wisecracks.
Their group offers more than a good ballgame.
Laughter erupted as Gladden, clad in a purple Hawaiian-style shirt, appeared poised to ride a cerulean bike intended for a 10-year-old girl.
Jose Padilla — who’s considered strapping and young for a Silver Streaker at 56 — explained how their group bestowed sage life advice upon a young man who asked.
“Don’t get married,” joked a Silver Streaker, while standing near Nerf guns.
“And, know when to get your Social Security,” Gladden chimed in as everyone laughed.
The Silver Streakers had no qualms about jumping into a truck bed to organize Chutes and Ladders board games, footballs, a T-ball set, a junior handyman’s kit with plastic tools.
But, there are limitations to physical activity, Gladden said. He recounted a young woman who played a softball game with them and showed off her diving and sliding skills.
“No, no, no, we don’t do that,” Gladden promptly informed her. “You don’t dive for a ball or you don’t get back up.”
“We would have taken five minutes to get up,” Doremus added.
“We have one gentleman who falls quite frequently,” Gladden added. “We take bets on how long it’s going to take him to get up. Or, what inning he will fall.”
Their conversation may have revolved around the best parties to attend when younger, Gladden said. But they now exchange information about hip replacements, knee replacements and cataracts, Gladden added.
The jokes abounded as Doremus explained the importance of their toy collections. He recalled how they once donated gifts to a family with little income.
“It’s really heartfelt when you give them the presents,” Doremus said. “You know, they are so excited.”
Hopefully, Bakersfield will get motivated to spread generosity after seeing these efforts, Doremus added.
After all, the men agreed: physical activity, kindness and a few laughs create a wealthy and fulfilling life.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.