Kern County conducted its annual point-in-time count in January, providing a "snapshot view" of people experiencing homelessness.

 John Donegan / The Californian

The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homelessness Collaborative has launched a search for a new executive director. 

The joint agency — with city, county and nonprofit leaders on its two boards — is accepting applications through July 14. From there, according to a city release on Friday, a panel will conduct interviews in the latter two weeks of August. The executive director search committee group, which will be charged with screening candidates, will consist of city and county officials, including outgoing Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop.