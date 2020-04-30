Five Kern County officials joined Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove Thursday in requesting Gov. Gavin Newsom modify his stay-at-home order to allow for more local economic flexibility.
The officials consisted of Taft Mayor Dave Noerr and Kern County Supervisors Mick Gleason, Zack Scrivner, Mike Maggard and David Couch, according to a news release from Grove’s office. They support Grove's initial request to allow local governments latitude to reopen their economies if they can safely do so, according to the release.
"This stay-at-home order should not be a one-size-fits-all approach,” Grove, R-Bakersfield, stated. “A strategy that works for cities in Kern County won't be ideal for Los Angeles or San Francisco. Local government should have the flexibility and discretion to navigate reopening stages in a timeline that works best for their communities.
"Many regions in California continue to see major progress in flattening the curve, and some communities have had no positive cases at all. The economic impact of the stay-at-home order on California families cannot be understated. It is imperative that Governor Newsom recognize the Golden State's diversity and allow local leaders discretion in executing the reopening of their economies."
I listened to Newsom for about 15 minutes the other day and I concluded he talks a lot, but says nothing. He talks in circles and it seems his press conferences are nothing but, "we're going to talk about it". No action, just talk. He's pathetic. Thank you Shannon for being strong for your community.
How does one begin a petition to recall the governor!
Totally support this push. My only concern is that it'll still pick winners and losers. I would propose that all businesses draw up COVID Action Plans, open their doors following those action plans, and then if the health department feels that the business isn't being healthy than they can help them improve. The assumption should be that we can all do the right thing rather than we are incapable of figuring it out ourselves.
Kern County needs to be in Georgia.
And, Dweeb, you would likely feel right at home in Russia.
