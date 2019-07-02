John Giumarra Jr., scion of one of the world's leading table grape growers, has died at age 78.
Giumarra, who died Sunday afternoon of natural causes, was the president and CEO of Giumarra Vineyards.
The company, founded by his father, famously did battle with farm labor leader Cesar Chavez during the Great Delano Grape Strike of 1965, which led to a worldwide boycott of California table grapes.
Giumarra, who obtained a law degree from Stanford, practiced law in Southern California before returning to Bakersfield to join the family business. He rose to president and CEO in 2015.
Among Giumarra Vineyards' many customers was Snapple, which used the company's grapes as the central medium for its many juice drinks.
This story will be updated.
