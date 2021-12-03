John Frando appointed chief of Bakersfield Fire Department

Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg has appointed John Frando as the next chief of the Bakersfield Fire Department.
The former deputy chief has been with BFD for 26 years, first serving as a volunteer in the department’s reserve program for five years. Frando will succeed outgoing Chief Anthony Galagaza, who retired Friday.
“I am humbled to have the opportunity to lead the Bakersfield Fire Department, an organization of dedicated and professional dispatchers, investigators, firefighters and support staff that provide critical emergency services to the citizens of Bakersfield,” Frando said in a news release. “We will continue to seek opportunities for grant funding and to implement best practices and accreditation strategies while being data-driven and community-focused.”
Frando has overseen a variety of functions at BFD, including the Emergency Communications Center and capital project planning. He has earned a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree from Cal State Bakersfield and holds an associate’s degree from Bakersfield College.
“I am very pleased to appoint John Frando as the city’s next fire chief,” Clegg said. “Chief Frando’s experience with and breadth of knowledge about the department, as well as his community-oriented perspective, will be invaluable in his new role. I am certain that he will continue the tradition of incredible leadership for the Bakersfield Fire Department.”
According to the city’s news release, Frando inherits a department that has maintained its Insurance Services Office Class 2 rating, something it shares with only 1.5 percent of all other U.S. fire departments.
“I would like to thank City Manager Christian Clegg for the confidence and responsibility he is bestowing upon me,” Frando said in the release, “as well as retiring Fire Chief Anthony Galagaza for the opportunities he presented for my professional development.”