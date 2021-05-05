John Cox, running for California governor, to visit Kern County on Thursday

John Cox, one of the candidates for governor in the California recall election, will make a pit stop in Kern County on Thursday afternoon as part of his Meet the Beast Bus Tour.
According to an email from Cox’s office, the bus will stop at 17047 Zachary Ave., located off Highway 99 north of Bakersfield and east of Shafter, just after 1 p.m.
Cox has made national headlines during the bus tour, which has included him trotting out a Kodiak bear named Tag to relaunch his campaign in Sacramento.
The 65-year-old Southern California businessman, who lost to Gov. Gavin Newsom in a 2018 landslide, also released a video calling himself “the beast,” and repeatedly labeling Newsom a “pretty boy” who lacks substance to run state government.