JOHN COX: Promise of equity shines through at economic summit

Back-to-back economic conferences were a lot to take last week in downtown Bakersfield: four days of presentations and networking with no shortage of dramatic twists.
Mercifully, there were moments along the way that broke up the intensity of discussions about new and sometimes contentious opportunities in Kern County's growing renewable energy sector.
Perhaps none of those moments was more memorable, or better representative of the spirit of the events, than a four-woman conversation that took place on stage Friday morning at the California Economic Summit about an hour before the surprise appearance of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Four Kern County natives, all successful leaders in their own right, shared stories of growing up humbly, never suspecting one day they would command influence in the fields of business, education and labor.
But there they were, in front of hundreds of policymakers from around the state, describing a side of Kern visitors often do not see — the county as a land of opportunity, or at the least, the promise of one.
Local businesswoman Raji Brar, a first-generation Punjabi-Sikh American born and raised in Central Valley farm camps, shared a story from the day before, when the summit opened with a welcome message from speakers of three languages: English, Spanish and Punjabi.
She and her brother were backstage at the time, full-grown adults jumping up and down, Brar said.
"We felt so seen," she recalled. "Oh my God they're speaking Punjabi!"
Her family develops, owns and operates a chain of convenience stores and franchises. A priority for the family is to keep the door of opportunity open so others might also succeed, she said.
Now as a recognized leader in the community, Brar said she pushes for the same values of inclusion and diversity. If a community is to survive and thrive economically and socially, she said, "you have to take everybody with you."
The panel's moderator, Connie Perez-Andreesen, told her own story of being raised in a labor camp.
"I never dreamed of growing up and going to college," she said. "Never."
But she graduated from Cal State Bakersfield, and after becoming a certified public accountant, Perez-Andreesen followed her passion for helping communities like the one she grew up in, eventually rising to become chief administrative officer of the United Farm Workers union.
Panelist Norma Rojas-Mora, born and raised in Arvin, told her story of living on a ranch, her mother working in a packing shed, when a teacher said to her, "Kids like you don't go to UCLA." So she made it her goal to do so, and did.
Rojas-Mora continues to give back to communities like the one she grew up in, she said, to make sure no one's left behind. One way she knows her work is not finished, she added, is when she hears a child say to her, "I need to leave Kern County to be seen and accepted."
Panelist Krystal Mae Raynes, a first-generation Filipina college student serving as student trustee on the California State University Board, said people from communities like hers have been ignored for too long.
She called for greater representation that includes putting Kern at the front of California's discussion of diversifying the state's clean energy resources.
Raynes told the audience youth voices need to be included in decision-making, including at the local level, because "local is where things get done."
The panel received a standing ovation.