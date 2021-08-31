John Brock Award dinner postponed due to rising COVID cases

The John Brock Community Service Award recognition dinner scheduled for Sept. 9 has been postponed due to concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases.
The board that makes the annual selection announced the postponement Tuesday, adding it hopes to reschedule the dinner for early 2022.
The award is bestowed each year on a member of the community who has demonstrated a lifetime of exceptional service to better Bakersfield and Kern County. Scholarships are also awarded to students of Cal State Bakersfield's School of Business and Public Administration.