Supervisor David Couch announced the 2019 Job Fest will be held Thursday at Wasco Recreation Hall.
The event is open to the public and more than 30 employers will be available with open positions, according to Couch.
The job fest will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at 1202 Poplar Ave. in Wasco. Those who attend are encouraged to bring at least 30 copies of an updated resume and to dress appropriately. Children are not allowed at the Job Fest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.