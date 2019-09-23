Job Fest Kern will be supporting Tejon Ranch Commerce Center Job Fair on Oct. 2 and will also host a Medical Career and Resource fair on Oct. 3, according to a press release.
Tejon Ranch Commerce Center Job Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5821 Dennis McCarthy Drive in Lebec. Major distribution companies such as Caterpillar and Dollar General will be in participation, according to the release.
Employers interested in having a table can send their request to connerj@kerndhs.com.
Job Fest Kern, in partnership with Bakersfield Adult School, will also host a second job fair on Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ag Pavillion at 3300 E. Belle Terrace, according to the release.
Employers participating include Kern Medical, Omni Health, Clinica Sierra Vista, BioMat and Bakersfield Family Medical Center, according to the release.
Employers interested in having a table can send their request to cabrere@kerndhs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.