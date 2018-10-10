Valley Plaza mall will host a seasonal job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Most of the 30 participating retailers will have a table set up outside their store with materials for applicants to fill out.
Prior registration is not required, but the following retailers ask that job-seekers complete applications online before attending the event: Abercrombie & Fitch, Charlotte Russe, GNC, Gymboree, Hollister, JC Penney Portraits, Michael Kors, New York & Co., Old Navy, Things Remembered, Vans, Victoria's Secret and Zales the Diamond Store.
