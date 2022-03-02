JJ’s Legacy’s to host first Community Walk-A-Thon

JJ’s Legacy’s Got the Dot High School Leadership Program is hosting its first Community Walk-A-Thon from 8 a.m. to noon March 12.
The 5K walk is set to take place around Lake Ming, according to the organization.
The idea behind the event is to bring awareness and education about organ, eye and tissue donation, as well as to honor families who have been through the organ-donation process, organizers said in a news release.
The walk is family-friendly and expected to offer booths with face painting, coloring and trivia games available, according to organizers.
Lake Ming is located at 13375 Lake Ming Road in Bakersfield.
For more information, contact Suzanne Rodriguez at suzanner@jjslegacy.org or 661-428-2364.