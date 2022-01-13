JJ’s Got the Dot hosting blood drive with Houchin Blood Bank

JJ’s Legacy’s Got the Dot High School Leadership Program is partnering with Houchin Blood Bank and Me n Ed's Pizzeria for a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
High school students make up about 20 percent of Houchin’s blood donations and with limited access into schools due to COVID-19, blood donations are greatly needed, according to organizers of the drive.
Me n Ed's is offering a voucher for a free personal pizza for each person who donates blood during the Got the Dot blood drive.
In 2016, the JJ's Legacy team developed the Got the Dot High School Leadership Program to bring awareness about the importance of registering to become an organ, eye and tissue donor.