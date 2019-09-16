How many public servants can say they saved taxpayers tens of millions of dollars through sheer determination, tireless effort and a belief in doing what's fair and right?
James William "Jim" Maples could.
A football star at East Bakersfield High in his youth and a family man throughout his adult years, Maples went on to lead the Kern County Assessor's Office for some two decades before his retirement in 2002. He died Sept. 10 at his home in Bakersfield following a struggle with heart disease and dementia. He was 79.
"By far, Jim's biggest achievement as Kern County Assessor was the Oxy case," said Richard Russell, who served with Maples as assistant assessor for 12 years.
Maples saved millions in tax dollars, Russell said, not only for the county, but for school districts, outlying cities and other entities.
It all began in the late 1990s when Occidental Petroleum Corp. purchased the oil- and gas-rich Elk Hills Oil Field — a former Naval Petroleum Reserve — from the federal government after submitting the top bid at $3.65 billion.
At the time, Maples' staff set the assessed value of the land at $3.65 billion, exactly the same as the sale price. That value was used to calculate the corporation's property tax bill, which helps support county services and more.
But Oxy appealed, arguing that the figure should have been $1.92 billion, the value of the proven oil and gas reserves.
"Jim was passionate about the oil and gas portion of Kern County's assessment," recalled Karen Cheatwood, who worked with Maples for decades as his secretary and later his administrative assistant. "He cared about the people of Kern County and he fought for them."
Maples went to court and lost. He went to court again and lost again.
Then in October 2002, just two months before Maples' retirement, the 5th District Court of Appeals overturned the lower-court decisions, ruling that the county assessor's office was correct.
Maple's David had beaten Oxy's Goliath.
The county saved an estimated $27 million because of the ruling. But the county's share was only a portion of the disputed taxes, which totaled more than $113 million plus interest. Local school districts, water agencies, park districts and other special districts may not have even known it, but they owed Maples a huge debt of gratitude.
"It set a precedent," Cheatwood said. "All the other counties followed what Jim did."
Maples was born in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 25. 1939. Three years later, his father, Will Maples, was called to war. He never came home.
According to the Maples family, Jim Maples moved to Bakersfield in the 1940s and later attended EBHS, where he excelled in sports, served as senior class president and took on the role of Bobby Blade.
He was a leader in high school and he was a leader later in life, said Maples' first-born son, James Maples Jr.
Jim Maples married the former Phyllis Remington in 1960, a marriage that would last 50 years, until her death in 2010. After graduating from USC, Maples and his growing family came back to Bakersfield where he was eventually hired by the county as an appraiser. From that humble beginning, he would rise through the ranks until he was elected Kern County Assessor in 1982.
According to Russell, Maples won by just seven votes.
"After that, we called him 'Landslide,'" Maples' old friend recalled with a chuckle.
Mostly, Russell will remember Maples as a man of integrity, a leader who valued public transparency, who stood up for his employees and for county residents, the people he ultimately served.
Cheatwood agreed.
"On a few occasions, when an assessment was wrong, he would take the brunt of that," she said. "He would always say, 'This is my office and I take responsibility for it.'"
And when the county recorder's responsibilities were added to the assessor's office, he took that on, too, without a hitch.
"He was a gentle gentleman," Cheatwood said. "It was an honor to work for him."
At home, he was just as dedicated.
His role as a father was impeccable, said the younger Jim Maples.
He coached his boys' teams in youth baseball and football and never missed one of their athletic events.
"He was the most caring man I ever met," the younger Maples said of his dad. "He loved his family. He loved his job."
Later, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren became the light of his life.
"I'm so proud of him," Maples said of his dad.
A viewing will be held at 1 p.m. and services at 2 p.m. Friday at Greenlawn Northeast.
(1) comment
Good man!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.