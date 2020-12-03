Jim Burke Ford Lincoln is raising money on Friday to support the Kern Community Foundation’s Give Big Kern 2021 event.
According to a news release, the community is invited by the car dealership to register for an online “virtual test drive” in an effort to raise funds for Give Big Kern.
There will be two opportunities to do a virtual vehicle tour Friday of top-of-the-line Lincoln models. The Aviator and Navigator will be up at 1 p.m. and the Corsair and Nautilus are scheduled for 5 p.m.
Up to 150 guests can register for each virtual tour, the new release states. Afterwards, each participant will be asked to complete a post-tour survey and for every survey received, Lincoln Motor Company will donate $25 to Kern Community Foundation. The money will be used to benefit Kern County nonprofits participating in next year’s Give Big Kern.
Visit https://dtg.events/9DJDD4 to register.