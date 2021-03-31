Jill Biden comes to Kern County, visits Forty Acres

The first lady of the United States landed at Meadows Field Airport at approximately 1:16 p.m., Wednesday, before joining a motorcade headed toward the Forty Acres in Delano to celebrate Cesar Chavez Day.
On what would have been the civil rights activist's 94th birthday, Biden visited a vaccination site at the Forty Acres, which is dedicated to vaccinating farm workers.
The historic headquarters of the United Farm Workers, The Forty Acres also hosted Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel, along with Cesar's son, Paul Chavez, and other UFW officials.
Biden made no comments at the airport, but spoke to the press once she arrived in Delano. She sent a message of solidarity to farm workers and the United Farm Workers union in ht midst of immigration reform and with this period of COVID-19 as the backdrop. Through it all, she honored the Chavez, the civil rights icon.
Newsom thanked Biden for her presence in the southern San Joaquin Valley.
