Chabad.jpg

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a man accused of breaking glass and stealing several valuable items, costing thousands, at the Chabad of Bakersfield. 

 Courtesy of Chabad of Bakersfield

"I was devastated to come to our beautiful synagogue and find it completely desecrated," Chabad of Bakersfield wrote on its Facebook page. It added the Torah scrolls weren't taken. 

