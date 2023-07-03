The partially refilled Tulare Lake is so large, with so much water spread over so much land, that it’s changing nearby weather.

The lake stretches across the horizon as far as the eye can see in many places and is now about the size of Lake Tahoe.

Jesse Vad reports for SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. Lois Henry, SJV Water’s CEO and editor, can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.

