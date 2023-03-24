JESSE VAD: String of agencies say White River flows into Allensworth aren’t their problem. So who’s in charge as homes start to flood?

Residents of the small Tulare County town of Allensworth are desperate for answers about why floodwater from the White River is being allowed to rush in toward the community.
So far, a string of agencies have said they aren’t responsible, but it’s unclear which ones are able to help.
With no answers so far, community members took matters into their own hands, blocking floodwater, only to butt heads with Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC.
The White River’s excess flows are coming through a culvert beneath BNSF railroad tracks directly toward the historic Black town.
That is the biggest concern right now, said Kayode Kadara, community leader in Allensworth.
Kadara finally had a conversation with a spokesperson from BNSF on Tuesday and again on Thursday but other than that, community members haven’t heard from anyone, he said.
With no official explanations or discussions that included Allensworth residents, more than 25 community members went to the culvert on March 16 and used sandbags and plywood to divert the water and slow the flow, said Kadara.
“As a community, we felt it was important that we do certain things to protect ourselves,” said Kadara. “Instead of BNSF looking at this community and saying, ‘What can we do to help?’ they’ve taken a totally antagonistic posture.”
BNSF workers removed the makeshift diversion the same night.
“Essentially what they (community members) did is they put that entire track structure in jeopardy by removing the material that was there to hold it,” said Lena Kent, general director of public affairs for BNSF. “But really what they should have been doing is talking to the county, talking to Caltrans and not just going in.”
BNSF isn’t responsible for decisions about floodwater on its property, said Kent. Those decisions are made by other agencies such as the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans,) she added.
But Allensworth residents say they haven’t been able to get help or explanations from any agencies.
Kadara said he invited BNSF to bring hydrologists and assess the situation with the community but has heard nothing back.
“They’ve just ignored us,” he said. “They haven’t come up with a solution to help this community in seven days. And there’s water still flowing here.”
Staff from the office of Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, reached out to BNSF to inquire about the situation. But that was only to establish a point of contact, said a spokesperson from Valadao’s office.
Tulare County Supervisor Pete Vander Poel, whose district includes Allensworth, did not return repeated requests for comment.
Meanwhile, the water spilling in under the railroad is worsening, Kadara added. After it passes under the railroad, the water snakes around through a field as it edges near homes and the Allensworth State Historic Park. That water is now significantly eroding the only ground left that’s holding some of it back, said Kadara.
Kadara met with CalFire workers Thursday in a last ditch attempt to get someone to help take action to halt the flow.
All that can be determined at this point is who isn’t responsible, according to conversations with several agencies.
Caltrans is not responsible for making decisions about the water coming through the culvert by Allensworth, said Christian Lukens, public information officer for Caltrans in Tulare and Kern counties.
Neither is CalFire, which is just an assisting agency, said Jennifer Shaw, public information officer for CalFire.
“Department of Water Resource’s Flood Operations Center and our Flood Fight Specialists have no authority to create diversions or make water diversion, flow, or management decisions in Tulare County,” a spokesperson for DWR said via email. “Managing where flood waters go is a decision made at the local level by the local water management authorities.”
Decisions in flooding incidents are being made in collaboration with the county, irrigation districts, flood control districts, emergency services, the Army Corps of Engineers and the state DWR, said Carrie Monteiro, public information officer for the Tulare County Emergency Operations Center.
“There isn’t one entity that makes the decision,” she said. “Those decisions are being made on a daily basis, timely basis, on what’s best for our ultimate priority, which is life and property.”
Still, there seems to be no agency Allensworth residents can turn to.
Crews are doing sandbag drops on levee breaches, setting up K-rail barriers and trying to control the overflow of the White River and Deer Creek near Allensworth, said Monteiro.
But no work is being done at the culvert where White River water is rushing toward Allensworth, said Kadara.
“There is a reason behind it, of why that’s going there,” said Monteiro. “In terms of the reasons for the decisions that are being made, I cannot answer those.”
On Wednesday, CalFire held a flood operations meeting at the International Agri-Business Center in Tulare. Tulare County emergency response staff, local officials, BNSF staff, Caltrans staff and local farmers attended. But the meeting was not open to the rest of the public and nobody from Allensworth was invited.
Allensworth community members were frustrated.
“The last five years, all’s we’ve been hearing is diversity, equity and inclusion and making sure that tribes and underserved communities and environmentalists were at the seats of these tables about how we manage our water.” said Dezaraye Bagalayos, director of program coordination at nonprofit Allensworth Progressive Association. “But we’re not at the tables that count.”
Community members even have some solutions in mind, said Kadara. The landowner across from Highway 43 has told Allensworth residents they can put the White River water on his pomegranate orchard, Kadara said.
They just need help to turn the flow in that direction and keep the water east of Highway 43.
But because BNSF and other agencies haven’t spoken to the community, nobody is aware of that option, he added.
“Are we really supposed to just sit back and let the town flood?” said Bagalayos. “Why are we being left in the dark like this?”