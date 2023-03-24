 Skip to main content
JESSE VAD: String of agencies say White River flows into Allensworth aren’t their problem. So who’s in charge as homes start to flood?

Vad photo of White River

Water from the White River flows under Highway 43, toward a BNSF bridge and the small town of Allensworth.

 Jesse Vad / SJV Water

Residents of the small Tulare County town of Allensworth are desperate for answers about why floodwater from the White River is being allowed to rush in toward the community.

So far, a string of agencies have said they aren’t responsible, but it’s unclear which ones are able to help.

