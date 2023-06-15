Rosedale-Rio Bravo recharge_500009362

Recharge ponds owned by Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District in northwest Bakersfield have been full since February this year. The district has socked away more than 120,000 acre feet into the aquifer so far this year.

 Lois Henry / SJV Water

With all the flooding, runoff and more snowmelt still to come, everyone’s wondering: How’s the groundwater?

Short answer: Better.

Jesse Vad reports for SJV Water, a nonprofit, independent online news publication dedicated to covering water issues in the San Joaquin Valley. Lois Henry, SJV Water’s CEO and editor, can be reached at lois.henry@sjvwater.org. The website is sjvwater.org.